Millie Bobby Brown is very stylish on Instagram

On Instagram, Millie Bobby Brown displayed a mask to raise awareness in her community. Yes, her fans are in good hands!

Millie Bobby Brown is one of the actresses of the moment. Yes, revealed by her role as Eleven in the Netflix series Stranger Things, the star is now at the heart of many projects.

Indeed, Millie Bobby Brown still starred in Godzilla II – King of the Monsters, Enola Holmes, and will soon be appearing in Godzilla vs Kong! Crazy, no!

But this new celebrity does not make him lose her mind! Indeed, the star of Stranger Things keeps her feet on the ground.

Moreover, aware of her role as a role model in the face of current health issues, Millie Bobby Brown does not hesitate to raise awareness in her community about wearing a mask.

Yes, on Insta, the young woman does not hesitate to encourage her community, to respect barrier gestures.

