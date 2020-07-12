Millie Bobby Brown is very classy cycling!

Millie Bobby Brown had a hard time living the confinement period. So inevitably, she is trying to have fun today!

Millie Bobby Brown likes simple activities. She just hit her best pose on a nice bike!

Like millions of people, Millie Bobby Brown struggled to cope with the confinement of the health crisis.

And for good reason ! The transition was very brutal. The young woman is however very active. She then goes on to professional projects.

She was not used to staying 24 hours a day in her home. So inevitably, when the deconfinement was announced, the pretty blonde took advantage of it!

First, she decided to change … On a hair-raising basis! Eh yes ! She opted for the blonde! It must be said that this color is very trendy this year. Even Emily Ratajkowski succumbed to it!

Millie Bobby Brown also has fun doing makeup tutorials, sports, and even improvised outings. So you will understand! The starlet therefore takes time for her.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN: SIMPLICITY IS UNANIMOUS

And justly ! On this Saturday July 11, the actress therefore decided to hit her best pose on a very atypical bike. This big white bike with big wheels suits him perfectly!

It fits perfectly with its classy and simple style. Indeed, Millie Bobby Brown is dressed in a simple white tank top, which she therefore matched with gray sweatpants.

So she married it all with a good pair of white Air Force One. To add more flair, Millie Bobby Brown kept her buns on her head.

One thing is certain! His fans amply validate this photo! The positive comments parade galore: “Too beautiful, it suits you so well”, “I validate, you are sublime like that”, “You are the cutest! “,” Oh too sweet! I hope you’re having fun. “



