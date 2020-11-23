Millie Bobby Brown is taking her dog to work!

Millie Bobby Brown loves animals and is often seen with her dog. Besides, she never leaves him and goes to work with him.

Millie Bobby Brown is very close to her little dog. The actress even goes to work with her pet and doesn’t hide it on Instagram.

Millie Bobby Brown first rose to prominence in the Stranger Things series several years ago. The actress puts herself in Eleven’s shoes and is a huge success. In fact, her fans are hoping to see her again very soon in the new season.

The shooting of season 4 is delayed because of the Covid-19. Thus, it seems difficult to know when Netflix will release the episodes online. The 16-year-old actress has a busy schedule. Indeed, she works with many brands and has become a real businesswoman.

Millie Bobby Brown is still young, but she knows how to run her business. So, she is doing very well both for her roles, but also for her cosmetics brand. Like a real business girl, she doesn’t have a minute to spare.

Thus, the star is always on the move and works a lot. Besides, she has found a great way to spend time with her dog.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN GOING TO WORK WITH HER DOG!

Millie Bobby Brown loves animals, especially dogs. So she doesn’t hesitate to strike a pose with her adorable little dog. The furball melts the web and the star is very happy to be able to take care of her.

Thus, the actress is very complicit with her animal and spends a lot of time with him. This Monday, November 23, she confessed to everyone that she brought her dog with her to work. “Work day,” she wrote on Instagram.

In the photo, we can see her little light brown curly dog ​​sitting in a taxi. He has a leash around her neck and seems very well installed. Indeed, so that he is at her best and does not stress, Millie Bobby Brown installed a small cushion.

Millie is therefore a modern young woman who is not afraid to go to work with her dog. In any case, her pet poses like a real star and will cause a sensation on the social network.



