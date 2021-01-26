Millie Bobby Brown is proud of Florence by Mills!

Millie Bobby Brown is thrilled! Its Florence by Mills brand is enjoying great success on the web! And fans are snapping up her products!

Millie Bobby Brown is off to a good start to the year! Indeed, the young actress unveiled her new Florence by Mills collection on Instagram. And surprise! Its treatments are already essential around the world.

Millie Bobby Brown is one of the hottest actresses of the moment! Indeed, the 16-year-old teenager multiplies the roles in the successful series of Netflix.

After her appearances in Strangers Things, or Enola Holmes, the actress has become essential in the world. And the latter has met with tremendous success!

The It-girl is therefore in demand by many directors and therefore plans to star in several films in 2021. The young woman is also eagerly awaited for her role in Godzilla vs Kong.

But beware ! Millie Bobby Brown doesn’t stop at her acting skills to shine. The young woman is also a real business girl!

The pretty blonde has been a fan of makeup since childhood. She therefore took advantage of her success to realize her dream: to create her own make up brand.

Millie Bobby Brown unveiled Florence by Mills at the start of 2020. And surprise! Her brand has shaken up the world of beauty!

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN MAKES MANY FRIENDS WITH FLORENCE BY MILLS!

The actress imagined an original range of skincare and makeup for her fans. Hydrating mask, lip balm, creams or even glosses and mascara … the beauty addict left nothing to chance!

Indeed, Millie Bobby Brown gives her all to imagine ever more trendy products! She released many new features over the months and thus made many followers.

Fans of the actress have gotten into the habit of sharing their crush on Instagram. Not a day goes by without the young teen receiving compliments on her profile!

Yesterday again, the pretty blonde shared the nice messages from her admirers via her story. This time around, Internet users have praised the merits of its restful mask and moisturizing jelly. We love !

The bomb is therefore in heaven. And she doesn’t hesitate to let it know! Indeed, Millie Bobby Brown never stops thanking her fans for their support and always tries to answer their pretty stories!

No doubt, Millie Bobby Brown is therefore managing her marketing very well. Between her trendy packaging, her make up tutorials and her closeness to her fans, the star has managed to make her brand essential!

The actress is already working on new products to be marketed in 2021. The business woman has not finished wowing us. And the latter risks revolutionizing the world of beauty with Florence by Mills!