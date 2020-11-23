Millie Bobby Brown is going for a Christmas makeover!

In the story of her Instagram account, Millie Bobby Brown parodies a Christmas song. She was transformed for the occasion!

Very excited by the Christmas season, Millie Bobby Brown parodies a very famous song. Her fans are shocked at her metamorphosis.

The eyes of others, Millie Bobby Brown does not care. Indeed, the 16-year-old comes under criticism every day. But, too used to receiving it, they never reach it.

So, the little-protégé of Miley Cyrus never seeks to please her subscribers. In her publications, the star of the Stranger Things series always remains natural. And too bad if it does not please!

Thus, Millie Bobby Brown lets herself be guided by all her desires. Even the most foreign. To believe it, just take a look at the story of her Instagram account this Sunday, November 22.

In short, the one who took on the role of Enola Holmes had fun parodying a Christmas song. In front of the camera, the young woman did not try to put on makeup and put on her best outfit. No, that would be too good …

So, the latter preferred to tape her nose so as to raise her nostrils. Thus, her face is metamorphosed. But we must believe that it amuses him a lot!

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN HAS HAPPENED

So, we have to believe that the Christmas period is a lot of fun for Millie Bobby Brown. She, too, can’t wait to be D-Day! After all, who doesn’t love the holiday season?

However, Millie Bobby Brown also knows how to show herself in her best light. And to be, of course, more than sexy despite her young age. Indeed, the teenager always appears in very worked looks.

In fact, the latter never overlooks makeup. This often earned him a lot of criticism. Especially when she shows up on the red carpet. But it doesn’t matter to him. The important thing is that she enjoys herself!



