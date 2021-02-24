Millie Bobby Brown is crazy about Mills Florence!

At the head of her own cosmetics company, Millie Bobby Brown reveals her favorite Florence by Mills eyeshadows on Instagram!

Renowned actress Millie Bobby Brown also emerges as a true businesswoman. She’s flaunting her Florence by Mills eyeshadows on Instagram!

Nothing seems to be able to stop the very big star. Millie Bobby Brown continues the shootings, but above all, the very big hits! It must be said that the young actress has a lot of talent.

Thus, her many fans admire him and therefore do not hesitate to let him know. They follow her en masse in each of her projects!

Because yes, the role of Eleven in the huge hit series Stranger Things doesn’t just make movies. She also runs her own beauty company!

Yes, you did hear it. At only 17, she then emerges as a true businesswoman. High class !

Every day, Millie Bobby Brown then highlights her different products on Instagram. And her fans love it! It must be said that they are really great.

On Tuesday 23 February, the social media star did it again by revealing the eyeshadows she prefers. She is totally crazy about them!

Discover the Instagram story of the young movie star.

Millie Bobby Brown is crazy about her Florence by Mills eyeshadows!

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN LOVES FLORENCE BY MILLS PRODUCTS!

Very active on social networks, Millie Bobby Brown feeds her various accounts with exclusive content every day. With it, Internet users have plenty to do.

Between fashion and beauty advice, behind the scenes of the shootings, photos of her shootings and original announcements, the public does not really have time to be bored.

He follows the crazy adventures of her idol with the greatest attentions, in search of new little nuggets. And there are many !

As a result, the very famous British actress has no less than 40 million subscribers on Instagram, her favorite platform. No, you’re not dreaming !

She thus emerges as one of the most popular and influential stars of the moment. At only 17, that’s really amazing!

Not long ago, Millie Bobby Brown made a new appearance on the famous social network. Something to delight its very large audience.

In her story, she strikes a pose in a sublime little colored sweater and thus reveals her favorite Florence by Mills eyeshadows. Very close to her fans, she asks them which one they prefer.

Under the spell, Internet users then once again reacted en masse to the last post of their idol. So that’s one more card for the young movie star!

We let you take a look at her new story on Instagram.