Millie Bobby Brown is all about self-love with buttons!

Millie Bobby Brown is about acceptance and self-love. And frankly, she is right!

Millie Bobby Brown is a star with many hats.

Indeed, when she is only 16 years old, she is already a producer, actress and business woman. Incredible, right?

Indeed, Millie Bobby Brown starred in Stranger Things, the series that revealed her to the general public; but also in Godzilla II-King of the Monsters and Enola Holmes. In fact, the Eleven actor also co-produced this latest film. Class, right?

But alongside these projects, Millie Bobby Brown is also developing her cosmetics brand, Florence by Mills. Just that !

Still, just because the Stranger Things actress has a beauty label doesn’t mean that she isn’t about self-acceptance – far from it. Indeed, the pretty brunette is a great advocate for self-love!

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN FULLY PROMOTES SELF LOVE WITH BUTTONS!

Millie Bobby Brown is a very committed actress, especially with teenagers. Yep, being only 16, the actress is the best person to speak to them knowingly.

And a few hours ago, it was about self-love that the young woman spoke.

Indeed, on her Insta, the interpreter of Eleven encouraged young people to love each other:

“I won 2 more buttons last weekend. I learned to love myself even more with my 2 new releases. Continue to love yourself (…). Have a Happy Thanksgiving, Be Kind, and Be Safe! ”

A message full of common sense that is nice to see and that will surely have helped many young people to accept and love themselves!

