Millie Bobby Brown introduces Florence’s by Mills pearls!

Millie Bobby Brown has unveiled a revolutionary new product! The star imagined Florence by Mill beauty pearls. We show you!

Millie Bobby Brown continues to spoil her fans with her brand Florence by Mills! The star has just released beauty pearls to keep a face fresh and hydrated even in winter!

Millie Bobby Brown has more than one string to her bow! Indeed, the pretty blonde is no longer content with her acting career to get people talking.

The young blonde is also very invested in the development of another business. From the age of 16, the star decided to create her own beauty brand Florence by Mills. Unbelievable !

The beauty addict is enjoying immense success with her products. It must be said that the star manages her communication with a masterful hand!

Trendy shootings, tutorials, videos … the It-girl does everything to make her treatments essential around the world. And it works ! More and more Internet users are cracking up!

Millie Bobby Brown then continues to imagine new treatments to make the buzz. She has just released a very original novelty!

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN BLUFFE MAKE UP FANS WITH HER BEADS!

The Stranger Things star has unveiled her latest creation. This time, the bombshell imagined a face moisturizer in the form of pearls.

Millie Bobby Brown shared a video to show the benefits of this miracle product. She explains that her pearls are perfect for keeping a fresh and hydrated complexion in winter!

As always, the business girl has also imagined ultra-trendy packaging in the colors of Florence by Mills. What to crack the followers of make up!

This announcement was like a bomb on the Internet. Indeed, Internet users immediately fell in love with this revolutionary product.

So it’s a winning bet for young Millie Bobby Brown! Its skincare has already won many followers, and risks becoming a staple of its brand. What do you think ?