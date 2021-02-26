Millie Bobby Brown: How Old is the Actress?

Millie Bobby Brown started her acting career at a young age and is a staple in Stranger Things. But how old is she?

Millie Bobby Brown has become a staple in recent years in Stranger Things. The actress is much older than her age and we are showing you the ages of the actors in the Netflix series.

Millie Bobby Brown, Younger Than Her Stranger Things Co-Stars? The actress first gained fame with the Netflix series when she was just 12 years old. For several years now, she has put herself in Eleven’s shoes and has enjoyed tremendous success. Besides, fans can’t wait to see the next season.

Season 4 of Stranger Things is long overdue and is experiencing a huge delay due to Covid-19. Thus, the fans will have to wait a little longer before finding Eleven, Mike and the young heroes. The next season already promises a lot of action and may well be “dark”, if we are to believe Finn Wolfhard.

Millie Bobby Brown has managed to establish herself in the Netflix landscape. In addition to being in the series, the actress starred in the film Enola Holmes alongside Henry Cavill. The film was very well received by the fans and they are asking for more.

Although the actress is in high demand and works with many brands, she is still very young. This February 19, she celebrated her 17th birthday and was able to celebrate her birthday with all her loved ones. “Always so grateful for your love,” she wrote in response to the many messages of love from fans.

But, is Millie Bobby Brown the youngest in Stranger Things? Her co-stars seem to be about the same age as her and that explains their great bond. Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike, is just as famous as her and has a busy schedule. In addition to playing in the series, he is a musician.

However, the actor is a few months older than the young woman. Indeed, he was born on December 23, 2002 and is therefore 18 years old. For her part, Gaten Matarazzo who plays Dustin, is more popular than ever. The actor hosted a reality TV show on Netflix a few months ago and is already having a great career. She celebrated her 18th birthday on September 8th.

Noah Schnapp is one of the key players in Stranger Things. Since season 1, the actor has slipped into Will’s shoes and has been through some drama. Indeed, he disappeared for several months and ended up in the Upside Down. Noah Schnapp is younger than Millie Bobby Brown at 16.

Finally, for fans who wonder, Natalia Dyer who plays Nancy is much older than her co-stars. The actress was born on January 13, 1995 and is therefore 26 years old. So Eleven’s role seems to be one of the youngest actors in Stranger Things. This does not however slow down her career!