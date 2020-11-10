Millie Bobby Brown: her secret promotion for Florence!

New buzz for the Florence By Mills cosmetics brand! Millie Bobby Brown takes advantage of a story to highlight some products from her range on Instagram!

New buzz for the Florence By Mills cosmetics brand! Millie Bobby Brown takes advantage of a story to highlight some products from her range on Instagram!

And yes, it’s no longer a secret! Millie Bobby Brown has had her own cosmetics brand for over a year now!

Thanks to her history, Millie Bobby Brown has managed to make a real place for herself in this market. So we see her alongside the big star brands: Kylie Jenner, Rihanna or Selena Gomez.

However, Millie knew how to develop her own concept! Florence By Mills speaks to younger people, so her clients look like her!

Followed by over 39 million followers on Instagram, her community absolutely loves everything she does! Model for good numbers of teenagers, the young actress is therefore unanimous on the web!

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN: HER FLORENCE BY MILLS BRAND IS A REAL SUCCESS

In fact, for over a year now, Millie Bobby Brown has won the hearts of her fans with her makeup brand! Designed especially for young people, the concept of its brand is more than validated!

In a recent interview, Millie Bobby Brown explains that she “used her own experience and problems to create her products!” And yes, because being an actress from a very young age, she has had make-up for filming since… always! However, none of the products we put on her skin suited him … ”

Moreover, for Halloween, the young actress shared with us a make-up tutorial that was all the rage! She comments as follows: “Flo halloween look and questions and answers. Ghouls just wanna have fun in @florencebymills! Follow @giaalorusso and I for the halloween look at home this year as we answer all of your questions! #florencebymills. “



