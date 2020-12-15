Millie Bobby Brown: her cosmetics brand is a hit in France!

Millie Bobby Brown’s brand is among the favorites of the French this year! We give you more details. Millie Bobby Brown is a hit in France with her cosmetics brand.

Despite this difficult year 2020, the French took advantage of the two confinements to take care of themselves. Indeed, with the wearing of the mask all day, the skin of the French has suffered!

The latter therefore turned to cosmetic brands to pamper themselves. It is out of the question to let go!

Moreover, the Yves Rocher brand is at the top of the ranking of the favorite brands of the French. The French brand, which has existed for 61 years, has indeed been able to charm its customers this year again.

But a much younger brand has also made a name for itself in our cosmetic product kits. This is indeed Millie Bobby Brown’s brand, Florence by Mills.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN CARDBOARD WITH FLORENCE BY MILLS

Thus, the young Millie Bobby Brown is experiencing real success with her new brand of cosmetics. Indeed, its Florence by Mills brand is ranked 5th in the ranking of the most popular cosmetic brands.

In fact, Millie Bobby Brown was keen to uphold her values ​​by creating her cosmetics brand. Thus, it offers vegan, cruelty free and PETA certified products!

In fact, Millie Bobby Brown reserves part of her income for a foundation. An eco-friendly and generous brand, it seems to have found the recipe to charm its customers.

Moreover, the young woman has created fun products, accessible to teenage girls and adapted to their skin. As for the name of her brand, the young woman wanted to pay tribute to her grandmother Florence.

At the top of the ranking of the most popular cosmetics brands is the unmistakable Huda Beauty. She is followed by Anastasia Beverly Hills, MAC and The Body Shop.



