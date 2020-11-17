Millie Bobby Brown: Great moments with Mike!

Stranger Things and Millie Bobby Brown fans are in need! For the occasion, Netflix delighted fans by sharing a video of his best moments with Mike!

Covid demands, Stranger Things season 4 is delayed! As a result, fans are getting impatient and can’t wait to see Millie Bobby Brown and the whole team on their screens!

And yes, Stranger Things was no exception, so filming had to be delayed until October! But to the delight of fans, Netflix continues to add content to its social networks to keep fans burning!

In fact, among the main characters, the Mileven couple stand out the most! Eleven played by Millie Bobby Brown and Mike played by Finn Wolfhard are the favs of the moment!

Unsurprisingly … Especially since they became closer and even in love in season three!

STRANGER THINGS: MILLIE BOBBY BROWN AND FINN WOLFHARD’S BEST MOMENTS

Mega good news for Stranger Things fans! A few days ago, Netflix compiled THE best video of the year for us!

Indeed, to make fans wait, Netflix has gathered the best moments of Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard! The Mileven team is there!

A lot has happened between them since Mike, Dustin and Lucas found Eleven in the woods in the rain! Her character is very different from the way we see her today.

What began as a friendship turned into a love story that fascinated fans! And that’s why this week, Netflix gave us a compilation of the best moments between Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard. Watch the video!



