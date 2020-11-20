Millie Bobby Brown: Florence from Mills dreamed for Z!

Millie Bobby Brown’s brand, Florence By Mills, is a hit with the youngest. It was created for them! Since the launch of her brand Florence By Mills, her beauty products have been a hit. Millie Bobby Brown designed it for Generation Z.

At just 16 years old, Millie Bobby Brown can boast of having a great career behind her. First, she plays the lead role in one of the biggest hit series, Stranger Things.

In addition, she played with the greatest of the world of the 7th art in the film Enola Holmes. Indeed, the one who plays the little sister of the most famous detective in the world has rubbed shoulders with Henry Cavill, and many other actors.

But that’s not all ! Very committed, Millie Bobby Brown is also a symbol of struggle. In 2018, she was named Unicef ​​Ambassador, becoming the youngest person to achieve the title.

And as if that weren’t enough, Miley Cyrus’ petite-protégé also released her own make-up line, Florence By Mills. For the past few months, the beauty world has not been talking about this successful brand.

It must be said that in addition to offering pretty products, the pretty brunette has also thought of everything. And for good reason, all are certified vegan, cruelty free and PETA. In fact, part of the proceeds goes to a foundation.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN DIDN’T TAKE A RISK

But we have to believe that with Florence By Mills, Millie Bobby Brown didn’t want to be wrong. That’s why the teenager came up with a brand designed for Generation Z. With its beauty products, it targets young people!

In any case, this is what our fellow Entrepreneurs relate. “With new products, new market studies. Also, with new social and digital influencers, it is essential to stay informed and savvy, ”they write.

So to launch Millie Bobby Brown’s Florence, her team “created their first TikTok campaign”. Fans of the actress are all on this app. It was then necessary to go and look for them. And it has worked because “Gen Z audiences continue to fuel their campaigns. “



