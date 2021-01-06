Millie Bobby Brown: fans love Florence By Mills!

Millie Bobby Brown starts the year off on a high note! Indeed, the star is a hit with her new Florence by Mills makeup collection!

Millie Bobby Brown has struck again! Indeed, the star has just released a new makeup collection signed Florence by Mills. And some of its products are already essential on the web! We tell you everything!

Millie Bobby Brown has more than one string to her bow! Indeed, the young woman is no longer satisfied with her acting skills to shine.

The American star is also a real businesswoman. The latter created her own makeup brand Florence by Mills at the age of 16. Unbelievable !

The it girl gives her all to develop her beautiful project. She took advantage of the new year to launch a whole new line of beauty products.

Millie Bobby Brown has imagined a new collection of moisturizers. And the least we can say is that the star left no details to chance.

Packaging, shooting, tutorials … the beauty addict has thought of everything to promote her brand. And it is successful! Indeed, some of its products have become essential in just a few hours! Unbelievable !

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN CARDBOARD WITH HER MAKEUP FLORENCE BY MILLS BRAND!

Florence by Mills novelties quickly made the buzz on the web! Indeed, Millie Bobby Brown fans have flocked to her online store to have her products before everyone else.

Internet users then shared their orders via their Instagram stories. And they are all unanimous: the star’s beauty products are incredible!

Millie Bobby Brown has received many compliments on the web. She also reposted some pictures of her fans, stating: “I’m so glad you like it! “.

The year 2021 is therefore starting with a bang for the actress! And the latter will not stop bluffing us with her brand in the months to come!