Millie Bobby Brown expects film to win sequel

Enola Holmes arrived on the Netflix catalog last Wednesday (24) and has everything to be a great success of the platform. With 92% approval among critics and 82% among the general public on Rotten Tomatoes, the film that accompanies an adventure by Sherlock Holmes’s younger sister could become a successful franchise for the streaming giant.

Although it hasn’t officially spoken, it is possible that Netflix will soon announce a sequel to Enola Holmes. And, if it depends on Millie Bobby Brown, the protagonist of the film, it will happen. The actress recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly, and said she enjoyed playing the character and hopes to be able to return to her soon.

“I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I’m going to make just one movie, you know, that’s it …’ and then, as soon as I got on the set and played [Enola], I fell in love with her, and she became part of of my heart, ”said Brown. “I always said I loved playing Eleven [in Stranger Things] because I didn’t do that just once and then I left the character. I love being able to interpret it continuously, and with the Enola book series … I am really optimistic about the future. I look forward to [hopefully] getting back to work ”.

Enola Holme is a character created in 2006 by writer Nancy Springer. Currently the series has six books, which guarantees a good future for the character on Netflix. The first book and the fifth were nominated for the Edgar Allan Poe Awards for Best Youth Mystery in 2007 and 2010, respectively, and the literary series was well received by critics and the public.

Enola Holmes accompany the title character that was sent by her brother, the famous detective Sherlock Holmes, to a boarding school after the sudden disappearance of his mother, Eudoria Holmes. Upon arriving at the scene, she decides to flee and initiates an investigation to find out what happened to Eudoria.



