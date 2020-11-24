Millie Bobby Brown diversifies the Florence by Mills brand!

Millie Bobby Brown is a true business woman. Moreover, the young woman will diversify her brand Florence by Mills. Very cool !

Like a real business woman, Millie Bobby Brown is already starting to diversify her cosmetics brand, Florence by Mills.

Millie Bobby Brown is an artist with many hats.

Indeed, she is an actress, producer, and business woman! Class, right?

Yep, in addition to playing Eleven in the hit series Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown also starred in Godzilla II- King of the Monsters, and produced and starred in the Netflix movie Enola Holmes!

But that’s not all. In fact, alongside these different projects, Millie Bobby Brown has also created her beauty cosmetics brand, Florence by Mills. And frankly, his line of cosmetics is a huge success. We, in any case, love his products.

Besides, guess what: the young woman has decided to diversify her brand Florence by Mills. Too cool, right?

Don’t panic, we’ll tell you more!

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN DIVERSIFIES ITS FLORENCE BY MILLS BRAND!

Millie Bobby Brown will never cease to amaze us!

Indeed, the young creator of the beauty brand, Florence by Mills, decided to diversify her brand by expanding the product lines. Awesome, isn’t it?

Yes, now, in addition to his usual products, such as his lavender mask, his face cleanser, his lip balm, his mist, his toner, or even his glosses; the brand will be offering brand new products for sale. Awesome, isn’t it?

In fact, in her Story Insta, the Stranger Things actress has already featured one of them. This is a beautiful lilac tote bag, stamped Florence by Mills. And frankly, he is too hot! We are a fan of color!

In short, it’s the perfect gift bag, to slip under the tree, filled with the brand’s products.



