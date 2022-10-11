Millie Bobby Brown delivers heartfelt Message for Mental Health Day

With the advent of the Internet, many social problems that had previously remained out of sight finally got a platform. One such social problem, which has always been a taboo term in the past, is mental health. Despite the fact that there is still a stigma around this phenomenon, it seems that things are going better. Today, in many parts of the world, people from different walks of life are openly talking about it. One of them is our own Millie Bobby Brown.

On World Mental Health Day, the actress of the TV series “Very Strange Things” shared a beautiful message for her subscribers to draw attention to the problem of stigmatization. Let’s find out what she said.

Millie Bobby Brown shared a simple but profound message on the occasion of World Mental Health Day.

No matter how glamorous and attractive show business may look to an outsider, it is also notorious for being extremely stressful and overly complicated. As a young actor and in this world since the age of 10, Brown is no stranger to the dangers of the profession, especially mental health problems. The British actor has always been an advocate for mental health, and also talked about the importance of therapy and self-care.

Since 1992, people around the world have been celebrating World Mental Health Day on October 10. The purpose of this day is to educate, disseminate information and destigmatize the problem. To mark such an important day, Brown’s beauty and wellness brand Florence by Mills uploaded a warm message to their Instagram stories. There were strong words on a charming pastel background:

“Mental health matters. Today we want to remind you all to take a break and take a breath, check yourself and each other and be kind to yourself and others.”

Actress Enola Holmes made a repost of the story from her personal account, highlighting a certain fragment of the message. Adding to the caption “love you all, xoxo,” Millie Bobby Brown repeated: “Remember, stay positive and spread love today and every day!”

What do you think of Millie Bobby Brown’s message? Leave us your opinion about Mental health Day in the comments below. The release of “Enola Holmes 2” is approaching, watch the first part on Netflix.