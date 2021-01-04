Millie Bobby Brown: cosmetics entices fans!

Millie Bobby Brown has struck again! The star has just released a new product Florence by Mills. And his fans loved it!

Millie Bobby Brown is off to a good start to the year! Indeed, the young woman has just unveiled new products from her brand for the new year! Something to delight his many fans!

Millie Bobby Brown will surprise us again in 2021! After a successful year 2020, the star has decided to step up her efforts to stay on the front of the stage.

The pretty blonde plans to star in a number of blockbuster movies in the coming months. She is notably expected in Godzilla vs. Kong or in the 4th season of Stranger Things. We love !

But that’s not all ! The star also has many personal projects. Indeed, she intends to develop her makeup brand Florence by Mills.

Millie Bobby Brown has thought of everything for 2021! She’s about to release a new line of winter beauty products.

This weekend, the star announced the arrival of her new cosmetics to her fans. And one of them particularly caught the attention of internet users!

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN GETS THE BUZZ WITH HER LIP BALM!

Millie Bobby Brown is about to release a brand new lip balm. But beware ! The star hasn’t done it halfway for this winter essential!

Indeed, the it girl imagined a balm in the form of purple jelly. The latter can even be applied as a mask to deeply hydrate the mouth.

The famous actress has also bet on the packaging of her new favorite product! The latter will therefore be sold in a pretty little purple pot.

Fans immediately fell in love when they discovered this novelty Florence by Mills. Indeed, many have congratulated their idol in the comments.

However, they will have to wait until tomorrow before they can get hold of the product. One thing is certain, Millie Bobby Brown may still be a hit!



