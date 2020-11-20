Millie Bobby Brown Congratulates Children On Earth!

On Instagram, Millie Bobby Brown shared a video where she decided to celebrate children around the world for World Day!

This Friday, November 20, Millie Bobby Brown posted a new video on her Instagram account. The young woman celebrated children around the world. She revealed her exchange with children who have achieved incredible things in their country.

In the caption of her Instagram video, Millie Bobby Brown gave information to her fans. She said: “World Children’s Day. For World Childrens Day, I spoke to three young people. They strive to reinvent a better world. And this for each child ”.

Millie Bobby Brown also added, “Gitanjali has created an app. For the purpose of spreading kindness in the United States. Emmanuel invented a machine to disinfect hands. Without contact “.

The young woman revealed: “He teaches in an orphanage in Tanzania. Aibanu has also succeeded in raising awareness about COVID 19. And mental health in Kazakhstan ”.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN MAKES THE BUZZ WITH HER DAY FOR THE WORLD’S CHILDREN

Finally, Millie Bobby Brown also concluded: “Together, they share positivity. Love. And the light. I am so happy that you see them too ”. An adorable message that made the buzz on the social network.

With her video, the Stranger Things and Enola Holmes actress has also garnered more than 690,000 views. In just three hours from his fans. Under her video, many people wanted to congratulate her.

This is also the case with David Beckham. The latter also confided to the young woman: “Incredible. And very inspiring ”. He also seemed very happy. Unicef ​​also left a message under their video.

They told the actress: “Happy World Children’s Day! Thanks for the excellent conversation. And bravos also for all your successes. You are making a difference in the world today “.

They also concluded: “It allows us to reinvent a better future. For every child ”.



