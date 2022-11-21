Millie Bobby Brown competes with Zendaya, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa and other icons for several prestigious awards

Millie Bobby Brown has always been known for her breakthrough role in the TV series “Stranger Things”, the megahit of season 4 of which amazed fans with the culmination of the capture of the city of Vecna. The show played an important role in making her name a household name in the entertainment industry. Her legendary role as Eleven helped her get two Primetime Emmy Awards nominations.

Unfortunately, the 19-year-old star didn’t make it to the biggest TV night, and we certainly can’t blame her for missing out on the night. At that time, she was working on the sequel to Enola Holmes. But now the Intruders star is back in the game after being nominated for the J-14 Icon Awards. Brown competes with Zendaya, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa and other icons for many prestigious awards.

Millie Bobby Brown will compete with big names in the industry with the main nominations

The J-14 Icon Awards is back and it’s time for fans to make their favorite stars winners. The annual event includes 27 different categories in which the most famous stars of 2022 will be awarded. Millie Bobby Brown has received seven nominations, and she faces tough competition.

The Electric State star is up against Zendaya for the iconic movie actress and iconic female star, who is one of the most famous and influential names in Hollywood. In the category of “Iconic International Stars”, the star is opposed by Harry Styles and Dua Lipa. We all know that the singer Matilda has won many international awards to date. On the other hand, the American singer is the most popular pop music artist, beloved by fans.

So this time the British actress may need all the love and support of her huge fandom to win in the nominations. Her show “Very Strange Things” was also nominated in the category “Iconic TV Shows”. And after the huge success of “Enola Holmes 2,” the detective detective movie faces off against another Netflix movie, “Purple Hearts” for the Landmark Movie award.

Meanwhile, the other categories in which Millie Bobby Brown is nominated include “Iconic TV Actress,” “Iconic Netflix Star,” “Iconic Activist,” and “Iconic Couple.” It will certainly be exciting as Brown and Jake Bongiovi face off against Hollywood’s most adored couple Zendaya and Tom Holland.

Who wins the race? What do you think? Will Millie Bobby Brown be able to beat these extremely famous faces? Let us know your opinion in the comments box and stay tuned.