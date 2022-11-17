Millie Bobby Brown Compares Her Little Poodles Requiring Special Care to Henry Cavill’s Well-Trained American Akita, Cal.

The star of the TV series “Stranger Things” Millie Bobby Brown and Hollywood star Henry Cavill have been constantly appearing in the headlines lately thanks to the huge success of the film “Enola Holmes 2“. they also have another common denominator. And this is their boundless obsession with their dogs.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, actress and producer Enola Holmes told how her poodles differ from Akita Cavilla. In fact, in the process of telling us about her sweetest moments with her god, the star actually gave us some valuable tips in case any of you are planning to get them. While Millie Bobby Brown grew up with her six adorable little dogs, Henry Cavill has a giant American breed named Cal.

What did Millie Bobby Brown say about Henry Cavill’s Cal?

Brown couldn’t stop being mad at her poodle, whom she affectionately called “Pooh.” Speaking more about their lifestyle, the actress added that her small pets require very “complex care.” In fact, she, an ardent dog lover, confirmed the fact that small dogs can really be temperamental. However, on the other hand, larger dogs like Cavill Cal are all calm.

And when it comes to Henry Cavill and his pet, it’s a dog that looks like the owner. The 18-year-old star mentioned that Cal makes a great dog, as he is very well trained. However, in her case, everything is a little different. Of all her six dogs, the one she considers her “child” leads a very sophisticated lifestyle, “just like her mother,” Brown flaunts. The star of “Very Strange Things” also told how she travels abroad with her because “she can’t live without her.”

Further, telling us about her obsession with dogs, Brown admitted that she randomly keeps scrolling through their images in her gallery in case she ever misses them unbearably. Later in the interview, the presenter sported his own dog, which Brown never stopped admiring. It was obvious that all dog lovers always had a good time with each other.

What do you think about comparing Brown and her love for her dogs?