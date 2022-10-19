Millie Bobby Brown Chose Casual Chic and Pastel Hoodies For Her New Fashion Collection Florence By Mills

Millie Bobby Brown and her iconic brand Florence By Mills have again prepared interesting news for all of us. The 18-year-old star has been working on the brand since she was fifteen. The young entrepreneur has been serving her audience for many years by releasing various cosmetic products. This time she took him up a notch.

The star believes that Florence by Mills is a place where people from all over the world can come. If you want to develop yourself, this is the right place for you. Her recent Instagram post gave us an important clue about what’s coming next. The star was seen playing and running around in absolute glee in an Instagram video she just posted. Supporting the purple theme of her brand, Brown recently released several exclusive models for this winter. Look what it is!

Millie Bobby Brown presented her new collection of frost

About an hour ago, the megastar of the TV series “Very strange things” went to her Instagram to advertise her new products, but this time in a sports uniform. Exclusive, delicately woven sophisticated chic-cute outfits for the upcoming frosts are in fashion. Her Florence by Mills has teamed up with About You, another major fashion collection. However, the outfits are only available on the AboutYou website. In addition to this, the credit was a sport that she also promoted together with two brands. The golf course shots were shot in London with Millie as the main model.

Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)’in paylaştığı bir gönderi

You can see how Millie is having a great time in the field with her fellow fashionistas. The team was dressed in classic but thin pastel hoodies of different sizes, perfectly matched with pointed knee-high boots. The star also donned an all-white tracksuit, complementing her cozy outerwear for any occasion. All 76 items of the new collection are inspired by the values of Florence By Mills per About You.

The signature clearly states that they will soon appear on the market. This time, giving more importance to comfort rather than external style, the star confirmed that ensembles are suitable for all age groups. Designed solely with the importance of confidence that comes with every outfit in mind, the star suggests that he is right at your service to lift you up anytime, anywhere.

We are happy to get seizures! But are you? Tell us which one you liked the most in the comments below.