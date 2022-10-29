Millie Bobby Brown chooses “The Witcher” over “Superman” for THIS obvious reason

The original Netflix series “The Witcher” has a huge fan base because of the theme and cast, which includes Henry Cavill, who won many hearts with his charismatic personality as the Witcher. Now, it seems, the star of the TV series “Very Strange Things” and fan favorite Millie Bobby Brown, Eleven, is also under the influence of the Witcher. She chose the Witcher over Superman in a split second.

Brown has long been associated with Netflix. She starred in the TV series “Very Strange Things” and “Enola Holmes”, which are Netflix original projects. The streaming giant has very amazing shows with amazingly talented actors. Another show we’re talking about is Cavill’s The Witcher, which will return with another season. Meanwhile, we saw the return of actor Enola Holmes as Superman in the recent DC movie “Black Adam”, which left everyone delighted.

However, when Brown had to choose between the two of them, she easily immediately chose a historical drama.

Millie Bobby Brown has different preferences than everyone else.

Superman’s return to the DCEU greatly excited the audience and fans of the hero. Meanwhile, Cavill has become one of Hollywood’s most beloved stars, with whom everyone now wants to work. Recently, the actor also returned with Enola Holmes 2 on Netflix. At the premiere of the film, Millie Bobby Brown again had to answer a question about working with Cavill in a cameo. She chose the Witcher easily and that’s why.

Millie Bobby Brown would like to play a cameo role in The Witcher. What role would you prefer for her? https://t.co/wdY9atxdVk

— Redan Intelligence: The Witcher (@RedanianIntel) October 28, 2022

As mentioned earlier, the Witcher has fans all over the world. While people are happy with Superman’s return, Brown wants a cameo in The Witcher because it’s more suitable for the Netflix family. What do you think about it? Would you like a cameo starring Brown in The Witcher?

Brown and Cavill will return with another mysterious and exciting journey to Enola Holmes 2 on November 4. Are you happy to see them together again? Well, if you haven’t watched the first part of the movie yet, then broadcast it here right now. Also, tell us, if there is a cameo that Eleven just told us about, would you like these two to star in it too?