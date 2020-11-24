Millie Bobby Brown Celebrating This Day Photo

While all the fans of Stranger Things are waiting for season 4 on the Netflix platform, actress Millie Bobby Brown, unleashes the networks by publishing this photo.

The famous actress Millie Bobby Brown, plays the character of “Once” in the Netflix platform series, Stranger Things.

All fans are waiting for season 4 of Stranger Things, which will be focused on Russia, where they could control “Eleven”.

But, actress Millie Brown seems to be enjoying the production of the series, posting a photo of her with the production team in front of a helicopter. Look at the photo here.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHQdu0Cn39-/?utm_source=ig_embed

“Happy Stranger Things Day! thanks for the best years full of love and support. We appreciate it more than you think! ”

Her publication managed to cause a great sensation on social networks by obtaining more than 4.5 million likes and thousands of comments congratulating her on her great participation in the series.

In addition to asking him when the new season of Stranger Things would be on the Netflix platform. But, at the moment nothing is known about it. It only remains to wait for an exact date.



