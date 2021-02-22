Millie Bobby Brown Announces Her Florence!

To the delight of her millions of fans, Millie Bobby Brown has just unveiled her Florence by Mills Sunday routine!

At the head of her own cosmetics company, Millie Bobby Brown is a delight to her millions of fans. The very famous British actress unveils her Sunday routine Florence by Mills on Instagram!

Very active on social networks, Millie Bobby Brown feeds her various accounts with exclusive content every day. With it, Internet users hardly have time to be bored.

Between behind the scenes of the shootings, fashion and beauty advice, photos of her shootings and original announcements, there is plenty to do.

As a result, the very famous actress of only 17 years old has almost 43 million subscribers on Instagram, one of her favorite platforms.

Yes, you did hear! It must be said that she spends a good part of her time there. Thus, Internet users follow her crazy adventures en masse!

Monday February 22, Millie Bobby Brown therefore reoffended on the social network. And her fans rejoice! The young star unveils her Sunday routine Florence by Mills.

No, you’re not dreaming ! We then see her with her weekend outfit presenting and trying her favorite products. She seems to be having a lot of fun!

Once again, the star’s post was a hit.

Notably famous for her role in the hugely successful Stranger Things series, Millie Bobby Brown then emerges as one of the most popular actresses around.

It’s simple, everyone loves it! It must be said that at only 17 years old, the young star already has a lot of talent. Nothing seems to be able to stop it!

It thus connects the shootings, but above all, the real boxes. The latest: Enola Holmes. In this film directed by Harry Bradbeer, the British actress plays the little sister of Sherlock Holmes, the most famous detective in history. High class !

But that’s not all, Millie Bobby Brown also comes across as a true businesswoman. Yes, you did hear it.

The girl is already the head of her own cosmetics company! As you probably know, this is therefore the Florence by Mills brand.

And the latter is a huge success with its audience. It seems that fans of the star love the products she offers.

They were then delighted to discover the Sunday routine of their idol. On Instagram, the role of Eleven in the Stranger Things series is having fun with her favorite products.

All smiles, she shares this little moment with her audience and then communicates her joie de vivre to them. We love !