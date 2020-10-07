Millie Bobby Brown announced she wanted to quit acting.

Millie Bobby Brown revealed that there was an episode that marked her in her career and she was about to give up her dream of acting, the actress of the series’ Stranger Things’ shared that she felt discouraged after being rejected in the punishment of ‘Game of Thrones’.

To break through in a medium as competitive as entertainment is always difficult, many times actors have to listen ‘no’ and the doors are closed to projects that seem like the great opportunity they were waiting for.

Millie Bobby Brown moved from London to the United States to conquer her dreams, the young woman born in 2004 got the leading role of Once in the series ‘Stranger Thigs’, a character with which she would achieve world fame.

Since that moment, the one born in the city of Marbella, has managed to consolidate a great career in Hollywood, appearing in ambitious projects in film, television and the most popular streaming services such as Netflix.

For Bobby it was a bit difficult to get the attention of the producers, so at certain moments she felt bad and discouraged, reaching the point of regret giving up her dreams, this anecdote was told to the host Jimmy Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show’.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN CONFESSES THAT HE THOUGHT ABOUT GIVING OUT.

The protagonist of ‘Enola Holmes’ was a special guest on the late-night program ‘The Tonight Show,’ where she was very excited to hold an interview with the American comedian Jimmy Fallon.

Millie shared that she felt discouraged after being rejected at the casting of a very popular HBO series. Brown was not cast, the cast actress was Bella Ramsey.

Millie Bobby Brown said it was a hard blow to reject in a project as big as ‘Game of Thrones’, she felt discouraged, because she really wanted to play Lyanna Mormont, the actress said:

This industry is full of rejections, you receive many not before finding a yes

Despite wanting to leave her goal, months later Brown found enough inspiration to enter the world of castings again, thus managing to impact the producers of ‘Stranger Things’.

Some time ago, the also model, held an interview where she said that she hoped that in the new season of 'Stranger Things' there would be a marriage union, who will it be?




