Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink were once linked after “Stranger Things” during an adventurous trip to the beach

“Stranger Things” became the source of many deep-rooted friendships between the brilliant cast. The whole Hawkins gang always acts as one legitimate group with thousands of memories. However, there are several duets in the cult known for their stories. The most striking example of such a duet, of course, are Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink.

Although their on-screen relationship began with some indifference, gradually they became best friends forever. The duo became so close on screen that when the cast and crew of “Stranger Things” met for a real trip, Sadie and Millie’s connection caused a direct deja vu of their exciting trip on screen at the Star Court Mall. Photos of the trip showed that they live together.

Sadie Sink and Millie Bobby Brown during a trip to Mexico between filming

According to People magazine, the two brilliant stars of the show spend some time under the Mexican sun in Cabo. The two actors went on a trip with their families in the middle of filming in 2017. Millie, who was only thirteen at the time, had a great time with fifteen-year-old Cinq.

Both of them gave us some basic #Bff goals as they were seen running on the frothy and crystal waves crashing on the shore. They also held hands as they walked at their leisure, telling their own stories. In the charming photos, they dive into fresh sea water with great joy.

After posting her adventure, Brown also used her Instagram account and shared photos with her fans. The cute montage read a touching caption that said the trip was an “honor to spend” with “beautiful people.” The photos will undoubtedly cause fans a strong deja vu after their incredibly similar trip through the Starcourt shopping center. It was a total flashback to the scene where our young couples were angry at each other. As a result, they went to “swear” with their comrades.