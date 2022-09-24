Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill return in the trailer for “Enola Holmes 2”

Netflix has released a new trailer for the movie “Enola Holmes 2” starring Millie Bobby Brown — watch it above.

The actress reprises her role as Sherlock Holmes’ teenage sister in the sequel, along with other returning actors Henry Cavill as Sherlock, Louis Partridge as Viscount Tewkesbury and Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes.

New actors include Adil Akhtar (Utopia) as Lestrade, Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Bad Girls) and David Thewlis (Sandman).

Original director Harry Bradbeer also directed the sequel from a screenplay written by Jack Thorne.

The synopsis of the sequel reads: “Enola’s new adventure begins after a young girl working in a match factory hires her to find her missing sister. Soon Enola finds herself embroiled in a high-stakes chase across London, traveling from the city’s seedy industrial belly to the glitzy high society galas.”

“Enola Holmes 2” will be released on Netflix on November 4, 2022.

In a four – star review of the original , NME wrote: “Enola Holmes, cast aside, benefits from a crazy scenario — her characters climb on top of each other to be the first to get to the smartest presentation.

“Sometimes the pseudo—intellectual style of dialogue can become too verbose—phrases like “and yet” or “currently” appear through every second sentence-but Bobby Brown’s natural magnetism means that we too often don’t care.”