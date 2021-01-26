Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard soon as a couple?

Stranger Things fans have noticed a certain chemistry between Finn Wolfhard and Millie Bobby Brown. They could end up together.

Millie Bobby Brown first came to prominence at a young age with the Netflix series Stranger Things. The star has been putting himself in Eleven’s shoes for more than five years, and fans can’t wait to see the next season. Especially since the past season has left many questions unanswered.

In the past season, fans got to follow Eleven and Mike’s love story a bit more closely. The two characters are very attached to each other and no longer hide their relationship. What to give white hair to Hopper who wanted to be protective with his adopted daughter.

Fans adore the Eleven-Mike couple and are hopeful that they will be together again next season. Especially since Millie Bobby Brown gets along wonderfully with her co-star. Nevertheless, the two actors have never dated and were even until recently as a couple.

The 16-year-old actress dated Joseph Robinson for more than eight months. However, she decided to break up with him in order to be able to focus a little more on his career. Finn Wolfhard, on the other hand, does not seem to have found love yet and is therefore single. What to give ideas to his co-stars who would see them very well as a couple!

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN IN LOVE WITH FINN WOLFHARD IN SECRET?

Millie Bobby Brown has become a fixture on Netflix and is at the peak of her career. The same goes for Finn Wolfhard who has many projects in mind. The two players are therefore very ambitious and have many points in common. Besides, Noah Schnapp would love to see them dating one day.

For Will’s role in Stranger Things, it’s clear that Brown and Wolfhard are drawn to each other. However, they would not yet be ready to open up about their feelings. So, in order to shake things up a bit, Noah Schnapp put them in a sticky situation.

According to the Insider, the actor wanted to make Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard uncomfortable on social media with a tag. It said, “tag two people who want to go out together to make things awkward.” Of course, the actor lent in and tagged Millie and… Finn!

The starlet and Wolfhard did not respond to their Stranger Things co-star’s embarrassing tag. However, we suspect that the three friends must have talked about it a lot on the set of the series. It could even give birth to a hilarious behind the scenes in season 4. In any case, Noah Schnapp seems to do everything to push Wolfhard into the arms of Millie Bobby Brown!