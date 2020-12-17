Millie Bobby Brown and Ariana Grande in the cold?

Were Millie Bobby Brown and Ariana Grande cold back then? The two young women would have had some differences …

Ariana Grande didn’t just make friends … The American singer has had a clash with Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown in the past.

While the two young women admire each other today, they weren’t always great friends. Ariana Grande has had some disagreements with the actress.

The facts date back to 2017. Around this time, the Stranger Things actress was dating Jacob Sartorius. A high-profile relationship for the 14-year-old star.

Very active on Instagram, the young woman will post a plethora of photos alongside her darling. Very accomplices, the two lovebirds will never stop showing their love.

Until the day the extra photo was posted. Millie Bobby Brown therefore decides to upload yet another snapshot of her and her lover.

ARIANA GRANDE AND MILLIE BOBBY BROWN COME TO THE CLASH ON INSTAGRAM

In the photo in question, she was kissing her boyfriend Jacob Sartorius facing the sea and the moonlight … A romantic photo, which did not please Ariana Grande.

Indeed, because of his young age, the photo shocked Internet users. So the 34 + 35 performer commented on the snap, writing, “I wasn’t even allowed to leave my house until I was 20.” Atmosphere …

Many Internet users have therefore resurfaced this message, which dates from 2017. There are those who, on the one hand, take the singer’s commentary in the second degree, and then there are the others.

Indeed, Ariana Grande is known for her humor and she certainly did not want to offend the young woman. Proof, she did not hesitate to like this adorable shot …

Millie Bobby Brown had a front row seat a few months ago to wish Ariana’s birthday! That is to say.



