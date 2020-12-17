Millie Bobby Brown and Ariana Grande bury the hatchet!

Millie Bobby Brown and Ariana Grande don’t seem to be at war anymore! Don’t panic, we’ll tell you more straight away!

Millie Bobby Brown and Ariana Grande apparently buried the hatchet!

Millie Bobby Brown and Ariana Grande haven’t always had a great relationship.

Indeed, there were even times when the two stars were clearly cold.

And for good reason: Ariana Grande didn’t hesitate to criticize Millie Bobby Brown’s lifestyle on Insta.

Indeed, in 2017, when she was in a relationship with Jacob Sartorius, the star of Stranger Things did not hesitate to share pictures of her and her sweetheart.

Photos Ariana Grande apparently didn’t like very much. Indeed, under one of them, the “7-ring” singer commented, “I wasn’t even allowed to leave the house until I was 20. Oops!

However, today the hatchet seems to be permanently buried between the two women.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN & ARIANA GRANDE BURY THE WAR AX!

Millie Bobby Brown and Ariana Grande haven’t always been friends. Indeed, very different, the two young women even had some conflicts.

But now everything seems settled between the two artists!

Indeed, the Stranger Things star even receives gifts from the “Positions” singer. Crazy, right?

Yep, in her Story Insta, Millie Bobby Brown showed off the set, which she received from Ariana Grande.

This is an “R.E.M” box, which therefore contains the sublime eau de parfum created by Ariana Grande. Luck !

But that’s not all ! Indeed, in this famous box, there is also a gourd with the effigy of Ariana Grande, in super-heroine mode! So awesome !

Frankly, we totally validate this great gift box “R.E.M”!

It’s simple now, we dream too much of having the same!



