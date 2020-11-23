Millie Bobby Brown: All about her movie “Damsel” on Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown will be showing in a few days of her new movie “Damsel”. The latter will be broadcast on Netflix!

Millie Bobby Brown does not stop talking about her. The young woman will soon be appearing in her new Netflix film “Damsel”. And the least we can say is that the fans are impatient!

Definitely, Millie Bobby Brown is having a busy and emotional year. A few days ago, the iconic Stranger Things actress announced a new title.

Indeed, Millie Bobby Brown lost her grandmother and she decided to share her grief on social networks. So she posted a photo of herself on her Instagram account along with a long text.

“There is no word that makes sense yet. No feeling that emerges. Loss is such a complex thing and there are nights when I can’t stop crying, then I laugh at all the memories, then I calm down and try to figure out what happened. ”

” It’s cruel. Take away someone’s ability to recall their memories and then how to live as a human being. It’s so hard to sit down and watch this happen. ”

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN COMING SOON ON YOUR SCREENS!

But if Millie Bobby Brown is so popular today, it’s for a lighter reason. Indeed, the star discovered by Netflix will be showing a new movie in a few days.

Indeed, she is therefore the main actress of the film “Damsel”. She will play the role of a princess, Elodie accompanied by a dragon. A fantastic film directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo. The filming of the latter will begin very soon.

And for good reason, Millie Bobby Brown’s agenda is full, at the age of only 16. She just finished filming season 4 of Stranger Things, which has no release date yet! And the fans are getting impatient!



