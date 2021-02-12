Millie Bobby Brown advertises with her dazzles!

Millie Bobby Brown shares her very original makeup from her latest Florence By Mills collection in her latest Instagram post.

Millie Bobby Brown doesn’t stop. The business girl has just released a new collection from her brand Florence By Mills. On a very specific theme!

When Millie Bobby Brown is not on a movie set, she is in charge of her cosmetics brand. Indeed, since 2019 she has been leading her Florence By Mills empire. Let her lead with an iron fist.

But the face behind this empire is not unknown to the general public. She is the lead actress in a famous series on Netflix. The Stranger Things series where she has played the role of Eleven since 2016.

And it must be said that from a young age, Millie Bobby Brown has not stopped. She goes to movies and series and promises to be a very great actress. If you haven’t already.

And in her spare time, the star engages in a number of projects. She even became the youngest UNICEF ambassador.

But that’s not all. In 2018 she was part of the ranking of the 100 most influential personalities in the world according to “Time”. Which is amazing for such a young person!

But it must be said that her brand was a bomb in the makeup world. And that’s just the beginning.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN SHARES HER COSMIC MAKE UP FLORENCE BY MILLS

That’s right, Millie Bobby Brown is a real phenomenon. And especially in the world of cosmetics. Indeed, this is not the first actress to launch her line of beauty products. Selena Gomez, Rihanna or Lady Gaga did it before her.

Millie Bobby Brown therefore wanted to find products that were appropriate for her age and that were environmentally friendly. But not finding her happiness, she decided to create them herself. Just that !

Florence By Mills is therefore a brand imagined for young people of Generation Z. It offers skin care, but also makeup. All products are vegan, cruelty-free and PETA certified.

From the top of her 16 years, Millie Bobby Brown is a true marketing pro. So she doesn’t hesitate to post selfies with 100% Florence By Mills makeup. And the fans love it.

As was the case this Thursday, February 11. In a very futuristic video, the star shows off her makeup straight out of space. New cosmic eyeshadows that fans are already enjoying.

She writes in her post “I’ve been wearing this collection in secret for a long time. I’m so happy to finally be able to share it with you and see your next looks! And we can’t wait to see that!