Millie Bobbie Brown in a gothic image sealed on the coemcah”Apostille”

Millie Bobby Brown has once again changed her avatar. Fame in “Very Strange Things” is like a mutant transforming from one avatar to another for the wide range of roles she explores. Seeing her commitment to the role of Eleven in the sci-fi series only increases the excitement about her upcoming Electric State project.

The actress has mastered the art of merging with any character she plays. The now 18-year-old was only 12 when she shaved her head to play Jane Hopper, also known as Eleven. After that, the British actress began to grow her hair or wear wigs for other roles.

Millie Bobby Brown plays Gothic style in Electric State

Millie Bobby Brown was recently spotted on the set of her next big project. According to a tweet, the actress is shown in full action, shooting for Electric State in a completely new look. In the title of the page, Milliesbiebs uploaded a collage of photos of the actress along with a short clip from the set. You can see her in a blue jacket and trousers, with shiny long blonde hair and a beanie in one picture as she holds onto a bicycle. The 19-second clip, published by Gmail, has now gained more than 26 thousand views, showing the movement of cameras when Millie walks in her character.

millie bobby brown as michelle in the electric state pic.twitter.com/TujfCkoei8 — َ (@milliesbiebs) October 6, 2022

She will play the main character. Jurassic Park actor Chris Pratt will also be one of the main actors. We will also see Stanley Tucci, Michelle Yeoh and Jason Alexander in the film. The director of the original Netflix film “Electric State” will be Anthony and Joe Russo from the MCU, filmed in the 90s. With the talented Christopher Marcus and Stephen McFeely as screenwriters, who will base their script on the novel of the same name by Simon Stolenhag.

The plot tells about an orphan girl exploring a dystopian world west of the United States in the company of a strange but friendly yellow robot. Meanwhile, Brown’s next film “Enola Holmes 2” will be released on the streaming platform on November 4, 2022, in which the English actress will be shown with her original accent. Are you excited about it? Let us know in the comments.