Military training for civilians in Ukraine

In Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, basic military training is given to the civilian population by the Ukrainian army reserve units against the possibility of war.

While the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine in Donbas have been going on since 2014, the concern that a war would break out between the two countries at any moment became one of the most important agenda items of the world public opinion.

Especially after the spread of the allegations that Russia would attack Ukraine, the Ukrainian army started to provide weapons and military training to volunteer civilians.

Great interest in education

Many Ukrainians, young and old, participated in military training.