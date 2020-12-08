Miley Cyrus will be PRESENTER at Billboard 2020

The famous singer will be one of the presenters of the important awards, in addition to Bernie Sanders and Breonna Taylor’s mother.

Chloe x Halle, Dua Lipa and Dolly Parton are set to perform, while Maluma and Lilly Singh will also present the night’s honors on Thursday.

At Thursday’s Billboard Women in Music 2020 virtual ceremony, Cardi B will receive her Woman of the Year honor from Tamika Palmer, whose daughter, Breonna Taylor, was fatally shot during a police raid in March and became the face of and the rallying cry behind this revitalized summer’s Black Lives Matter movement.

Miley Cyrus on the Billboard 2020

As confirmed to La Verdad Noticias, awarding awards at the 15th annual event will be Miley Cyrus, who will present the Hitmaker Award to her godmother Dolly Parton; Bernie Sanders, who will present the Powerhouse Award to pop star and staunch supporter Dua Lipa; Maluma, presenting the Icon Award to her Marry Me co-star Jennifer Lopez; and Lilly Singh, awarding the American Express Impact Award to Jessie Reyez.

Recently announced on Tuesday (December 8) are the artists of the night, including Dua Lipa with the powerful message of her Future Nostalgia ending track “Boys Will Be Boys”; Parton with his 1980 hit song “9 to 5”; and Rising Star Award Presented by Honda winners Chloe x Halle with “Baby Girl” from her debut album Ungodly Hour.

Brianna Agyemang and Jamila Thomas, the pioneering minds behind the

#TheShowMustBePaused movement following the murder of George Floyd, will be honored with the 2020 Executive of the Year Award.

Hosted by singer-songwriter Teyana Taylor, the 2020 Billboard Women in Music event will air live on billboardwomeninmusic.com on Thursday (December 10) at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.



