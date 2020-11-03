Miley Cyrus Was Pregnant with Liam before the Wedding,

The famous singer would have been pregnant prior to her wedding to Liam Hemsworth, DID YOU ABORT?

Rumors about Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s baby made headlines last year with reports that the singer was already pregnant before her marriage. According to In Touch reports, Cyrus and Hemsworth’s marriage ceremony was full of drama and the in-laws went crazy over Miley’s pregnancy.

Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley’s father, did not love her new son-in-law Liam very much, who got her daughter pregnant even before their marriage.

It’s the same reason Miley and Liam had a rushed wedding even though they were in a relationship for nearly a decade.

Miley Cyrus was pregnant with Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s wedding had to be rushed as she got pregnant before marriage and everyone was freaking out.

The source further adds that Miley Cyrus was approximately three months pregnant during her marriage, so the wedding dress was designed to hide her belly.

Miley and Liam were happy with each other and therefore the relatives set up the fight and proceeded with the ceremony. Everyone was eager to see Cyrus and Hemsworth become proud parents and raise their own children after being uncles.

The reality of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Baby Rumors

The rumors about Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s baby are totally false and don’t make any sense. If Miley was actually three months pregnant during her wedding, she would have already given birth to a baby and these things cannot be hidden from the public.

Also, Cyrus has already said that he does not like having children very much and has no such plans. Also, Miley and Liam’s wedding went perfectly well without any drama or fights. Miley Cyrus is once again single after the breakup with Cody Simpson and there are still many rumors about the pop star.



