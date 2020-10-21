Miley Cyrus wants to release a new metal album?

As you read, Miley Cyrus would be seeking approval from fans to release a Metal album.

Miley Cyrus is one of the most multifaceted singers in the world, because we have seen her sing country, pop, rock, ballads and now she wants to sing metal, but not just any song, but she intends to make an album with pure Metallica songs.

According to the portal Sopitas.com, the interpreter of Time Of Our Lives had great success with her recent cover of “Zombie” by The Cranberries, and even the members of the group congratulated her on her version, which has made her still more inspired to release an album with pure covers.

In addition, Metálica is one of the favorite bands of the Hannah Montana actress, because in one of her concerts we could see her perform the song “Nothing Else Matter”, a beautiful ballad that left her mouth open, not only her fans, but also to fans of the metal band itself.

“We’ve been working on a Metallica cover album and I’m here working on it,” the singer said in an interview.

Miley Cyrus triumphs with covers

It is not the first time that this pop diva has performed covers and leaves all her fans open-mouthed, because over time, this singer has been able to give her style to great songs, icons of music.

Around 2010 he covered the hit “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” giving that rock touch to the song, and a few years ago he made a spokesperson for his godmother Dolly Parton’s song “Jolene” which brought this success back to the new generations

Would you like Miley Cyrus to cover Metallica? Did you like his recent version of The Cranberries’ hit “Zombie”? Tell us your opinion in the comments.



