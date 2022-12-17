Miley Cyrus Teases New Music For 2023: “New Year, New Miley”

Miley Cyrus is teasing new music for 2023.

The singer began teasing the continuation of “Plastic Hearts” in 2020 with a series of posters with the slogan “NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY”, which appeared in Los Angeles. Cyrus later updated her biography on Spotify to include this phrase, and since then these words have also appeared in her biography on Twitter.

Take a look at one of the posters seen in Los Angeles below:

“New Year, New Miley” messages have been spotted in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/hyIF7S1pvg — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 16, 2022

Fans have speculated that Cyrus may work again with Mike Will Done It, who produced her 2013 album “BANGERZ”. They recently appeared together in a photo posted on Instagram by Ray Sremmurd with the caption “EAR DRUMMERS & HEAD BANGERZ”.

Earlier this year, Cyrus released her first live album, “Attention: Miley Live,” which includes two unreleased songs, “Attention” and “You,” as well as 20 live versions of songs from her entire career.

“My fans have been asking me to release a live album for a long time, and I’m so happy to give it to them!” Cyrus said in a post announcing the album. “This show was curated by fans FOR fans! I asked my audience what songs they would like to hear from me at upcoming concerts, and this is a setlist created by YOU!”

It has also been confirmed that Cyrus will take part in Morrissey’s upcoming album Bonfire of Teenagers. The album will be released in the United States on Capitol Records in February 2023. A UK release has not yet been scheduled as Morrissey does not currently have a record deal with a record company in the UK.