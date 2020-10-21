Miley Cyrus shares her experience with UFOs

Miley Cyrus began to believe in UFOs after a surprising event in her life that she decided to share with her fans.

Encounters with UFOs continue to provide something to talk about and the world of celebrities is not spared from these suspicions, whether it is the result of their own experiences or that of others. Miley Cyrus had a talk with Interview Magazine and shared her point of view after experiencing something incredible.

Also in this interview was designer Rick Owens, who said that he had visited Area 51 even though he didn’t really believe in aliens, but at the same time, he revealed that he thinks that the idea that only humans exist in the universe seems very arrogant and self-centered.

Area 51 is a United States military base where it is believed that studies on visitors from other planets are carried out, so it has given way to a large number of theories.

Miley confessed that long ago she thought the same as Rick Owens about aliens, but changed her mind once she experienced firsthand the encounter with what could be a UFO.

DID MILEY CYRUS COME WITH AN ALIEN SHIP?

The singer revealed that on one occasion she was driving with her friend through San Bernardino, everything seemed normal until she saw something that changed her perspective on aliens and caused her a big surprise.

Miley points out that there was something very strange following her car and described it as a flying snow machine that glowed with yellow flashes.

The interpreter of I Can’t Be Tamed confessed that for a moment she doubted if she was in her five senses or was the product of her imagination, but seeing that other cars were also stopping to see she assumed that the flying object was real.

