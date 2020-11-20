Miley Cyrus sensual with Dua Lipa for “Prisoner”!

After several days of teasing, Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa unveiled the very sensual clip for “Prisoner”. Miley Cyrus is back! After unveiling Midnight Sky this summer, the singer, whose next album is eagerly awaited, revealed her collab with Dua Lipa.

So it was that night that the American singer unveiled the second single from her upcoming album, Plastic Hearts. The song is therefore called Prisoner.

A few months ago, the two artists were photographed in the streets of New York. Their faces and clothes were covered with blood by then.

That night, Miley Cyrus therefore posted the clip that accompanies the song on her YouTube channel. And the latter is… sensual.

On the images, Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus multiply the lascivious poses. They do not hesitate to kiss in front of the camera in a creepy atmosphere.

MILEY CYRUS AND DUA LIPA, VERY SENSUAL IN PRISONER

Dua Lipa and Miley do not hesitate to play on all fronts. So they become rock stars behind the wheel of a bus that takes them to a concert… theirs!

In the clip, the two friends dance and take pictures of each other. Then, seized with madness, they send everything for a walk and throw cherry juice on the body.

In one of the scenes, the pretty blonde doesn’t hesitate to spill a whole glass of red liquid, suggesting that it is human blood, then. Just that !

Dua Lipa is sexier than ever. Anwar Hadid’s girlfriend therefore evolves in a rock register that we did not suspect, therefore.

A few days after revealing the very soft music video for Fever with Angèle, the young woman changes her image and steps into the shoes of a demonic rocker. Miley Cyrus’ next album will be released on November 27 on all download platforms.



