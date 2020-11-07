Miley Cyrus reacted best when Joe Biden beat Trump

Miley Cyrus is another of the celebrities who are partying in the United States after Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump in the elections

Miley Cyrus took to Twitter on Saturday (November 7) to share her excitement for Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 United States presidential election.

“THIS IS A PARTY IN THE USA! @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris,” the singer wrote, referencing her iconic 2009 song, along with an epic video that featured President-elect Joe Biden giving a speech, to the vice president elect, Kamala Harris dancing and Donald Trump escorted off a podium.

Miley Cyrus also retweeted a fan who shared a video of people on the streets singing “Party in the U.S.A.” apparently after the big news.

Joe Biden is the new US president.

Joe Biden reached 290 electoral votes in the United States elections this Saturday, November 7, after almost 4 days of counting.

In his first statement after his victory, the Democratic candidate assured that he would be “a president for all Americans,” regardless of whether they voted for him or not. Donald Trump, for his part, has refused to accept the election result.



