Miley Cyrus Prepares Her Return With New Songs

Miley will be part of a major music festival and is preparing to release a new EP. Singer Miley Cyrus will be performing in a few weeks.

Summer is here and with it, Miley Cyrus’ new music is getting closer. After releasing the She Is Coming EP, the singer prepares for the premiere of She Is Here, the second part of this trilogy to be followed by She Is Everything.

Miley had discussed her plans to release these three productions in anticipation of her next full album, however, she then had to postpone releases due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Although the singer had not anticipated many details about her upcoming activities, she recently aroused the excitement of her fans by sharing a very special announcement.

The singer announced through her Instagram account that she will be part of the invited artists for this year’s iHeartRadio Musical Festival. The event will take place on September 18 and 19, being an online event for security reasons.

In addition, it was reported that Miley Cyrus recorded nine songs and, as if that were not enough, some photoshoot images were also revealed for She Is Here, her next EP.

With such favorable news about Miley’s return to music, fans of this singer have celebrated with the hashtag #MILEYISCOMING, which has already gained a presence on social networks.

