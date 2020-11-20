Miley Cyrus plagiarized her new song?

The new song by Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa is now ready, and just a few hours after being known it is already a success, but the question is, was it plagiarism?

As we told you a few days ago in Somagnews, Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa premiered a song together, where they both looked super sensual in the music video, in which they are on a concert bus, and taking advantage of the tour to do its wear.

The video premiered at the edge of 6 in the afternoon Mexico time, and just a couple of hours after it came out, it already has more than half a million views on its official Miley YouTube account.

The song has a retro style, and in fact, we can hear some progressions similar to songs from the past, like “Physical” by Olivia Newton John, and also a progression similar to that of I Was Made For Loving You by Kiss, so much so that some of the netizens have accused her of plagiarism.

Miley Cyrus dedicates a song to her exes

Before starting the song, the former Hannah Montana dedicated a message to her ex-partners, to whom she dedicates a phrase in which she wishes them badly.

“In Memory of my Exes, Eat shit,” the message reads.

From what fans assure that it is a dedication for her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, with whom she barely made a year of marriage, but it was one of the most complicated relationships she had.

“I am a free woman now, and my life is ready to begin again,” says the singer at the end of the song.



