Miley Cyrus: “I’m not a moderate person”

Miley Cyrus confessed that this 2020 was the year she fell back into excesses and left her sobriety behind. Will it be permanent?

Miley Cyrus has spent the last decade of her career working to separate herself from her Disney-created character Hannah Montana. This was never clearer than when he was using drugs.

But Miley Cyrus has had its ups and downs when it comes to using addictive substances. Find out how your relationship with them changed this 2020.

Miley Cyrus has a history of drug use

Miley Cyrus’s history with drugs and alcohol goes back many years. Although she now admits to smoking marijuana on the set of Hannah Montana, her image for most of her tenure on the Disney Channel was impeccable.

But after she was photographed wearing sage, everything changed.

For a few years, Miley Cyrus became synonymous with marijuana. She famously smoked a joint while on stage at the MTV European Music Awards in 2013. And it’s not her only substance of choice.

The singer also cited the use of MDMA on “We Can’t Stop” and has not shied away from constantly drinking alcohol.

Miley Cyrus talked about being “sober, sober”

Miley Cyrus decided to be sober again at the end of 2019. In June 2020, she told Variety, “I’ve been sober for the last six months.”

After her vocal surgery, the pop star says she chose to stick with the lifestyle in part because “I have a lot of family backgrounds, they have a lot of addiction and mental health issues.”

“By understanding the past, we understand the present and the future much more clearly,” he continued. But it was also a personal choice. “What I love about her is waking up 100%, 100% of the time,” added Miley Cyrus.

I won’t be smokin’ but the rest of my fam sure will be tokin’ 💚Happy 4/20 y’all! 💨 pic.twitter.com/307pdyYE6l — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) April 20, 2020

“I don’t want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready.”

Cyrus ‘relapsed’ during coronavirus pandemic

However, the last few months have put Miley Cyrus to the test. “I, like many people … during the pandemic, relapsed,” he told Zane Lowe for Apple Music.

“I would never sit here and say, ‘I’ve been fucking sober.’ I didn’t, and I relapsed,” she continued, adding that, at the time of the interview, she was “two weeks sober.”

“I feel like I really accepted that moment. I’m very disciplined. So it’s never easy, but it’s pretty easy for me to be sober. Or in and out of sobriety. Because the day I don’t fucking want to do it anymore, I won’t. The day I do it, I will. ”

Lowe asked why he felt he had to get back to sobriety. “For me, it sucked because I’m not a moderate person,” Miley Cyrus explained. “I don’t think everyone has to be fucking sober. I think everyone has to do their best. I don’t have a drinking problem. I have a problem with the decisions I make.”

What kinds of decisions is Miley Cyrus referring to? Very identifiable, like drunk calls. “I get to dialing the numbers and I get closer to the people I have purposely separated from,” he said, perhaps referring to ex as Cody Simpson. “I get very impulsive,” she admitted.



