Miley Cyrus has stopped following these celebs

Singer Miley Cyrus showed what she did the night of October 31 and criticized Kendall Jenner for throwing a party of more than 100 guests.

Superstar singer Miley Cyrus took to the social platform to respond to rumors that she unfollowed various celebrities, including The Weeknd, Saweetie, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, after they were spotted partying at her birthday party. Kenny on Halloween night amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Speculation about Miley’s alleged “Insta purge” increased when a fan account showed that the Party In The USA singer was not following any of the stars mentioned on the platform.

However, the rumors were soon eliminated by Miley herself, who revealed the real reason why she was not following said group of celebrities.

Miley Cyrus clears up rumors

The singer commented on a fan’s IG post, “I’ve never followed any of them. Let’s stop talking about who I’m following on the damn gram and talk about voting! 1 day left! #BidenHarris.”

As we inform you in Somagnews, the Kardashian clan has been the one that has been in the spotlight in recent days. First it was Kim Kardashian who threw a party on a private island in Tahiti to which she took a good group of guests who she previously quarantined.

But if that wasn’t enough, then her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, arrived to repeat the play. The young woman took advantage of the fact that on November 3 she turns 25 to unify the celebration of Halloween and her birthday party, which was attended by more than 100 people.

every single celebrity at a halloween party after they praise about social distancing and staying home while miley cyrus was reading a book alone in bed on halloween night. pic.twitter.com/djuMlUfk5C — dan | PLASTIC HEARTS NOV 27 (@unholysmiler) November 1, 2020

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus has been applauded massively in the networks for her behavior on Halloween night and for giving a lesson to all the celebrities who decided to party.



