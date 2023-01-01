For the second year in a row, pop star and pop culture icon Miley Cyrus brought her love of A+ performances, parties and duets to NBC at Miley’s New Year’s Eve party, which ended the year in such a way that some fans really went into orbit. The December 31 special, which may have been the best of the New Year’s Eve programs of 2022-2023, fortunately avoided the wardrobe malfunction that rocked last year’s broadcast, and entertained the masses with special performances by Nashville legend Dolly Parton, pop star Fletcher, a certain emergency ball and more.

Fans of Miley Cyrus, as expected, absorbed every second of the special release from beginning to end and sang the praises of the artist on social networks before, during and after the performances of the telecast. Let’s quickly run through a number of posts praising Miley, starting with one of the highest forms of praise you can find. (Although he was definitely not alone in his excellent praise.)

This Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton medley is one of the greatest performances of all time. 😭 pic.twitter.com/YEG3Ytwjy8 — Alex Goldschmidt (parody) (@alexandergold) January 1, 2023

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus didn’t just bring to life one song for the NBC New Year’s special, but several huge hits, albeit in the form of a medley. The couple played to “Wrecking Ball” — more on that later — “I Will Always Love You”, “Jolene” and “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll” by Joan Jett. And, as many viewers will probably agree, it’s always nice to see two generations of icons covering each other’s tracks.

We know it's going to be a good era when Miley Cyrus recreates her iconic moments pic.twitter.com/OduhJwZhI9 — Ela (@twinklemileyc) January 1, 2023

Now that we’ve introduced one of Miley Cyrus’ most iconic visuals in all things wrecking balls (like giant disco balls), it seems like a good time to give the Hannah Montana veteran a slow-rising standing ovation for the New One. A low-key reference to her infamous performance at the 2009 Teen Choice Awards, in which she used a microphone stand for a little pole dance.

Dolly Parton is a national treasure and hearing her sing “Wrecking Ball” with Miley was nothing short of breathtaking. pic.twitter.com/qwyRHR4qL8 — Jacklyn Krol (@JacklynKrol) January 1, 2023

This moment was noticed and noted by many, and this fan summarized the thoughts of many people, telling about the ease with which it happened, without raising a lot of fanfare. (Although I wouldn’t mind seeing her foam finger reappear.)

Pretty Miley Cyrus is one of the few artists who can so easily refer to themselves and their pop culture moments.

@CYRUS_FULL

Miley Cyrus also took to the stage with former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne to perform David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance,” which admittedly made many unfamiliar fans scratch their heads over what they were watching. But those who were into it, there was nothing in it that could not be liked.

Miley Cyrus should bring back the weekly variety hour. pic.twitter.com/9wzsdIu1aO — Amanda Smith (@AmandaSmithSays) January 1, 2023

A little more confusing is the fact that it was a performance at which Cyrus decided to show her dancing skills to Wednesday Addams. Again, it’s a very strange sight for those who for some reason haven’t watched the Netflix megahit yet, but it was another reason to cherish the award-winning singer for everyone who learned unique dance moves.

Miley Cyrus doing the Wednesday Addams dance 🖤 pic.twitter.com/POhhbm8Pmg — Miley's Lawyer (@MileyLawyers) January 1, 2023

And I think it’s safe to say that the audience went far beyond berserk as soon as the beloved pop star Fletcher came out for a passionate and sexy performance of Cyrus’ “Midnight Sky“. They would blow up the internet with their duet in Zoom, so the fact that they were on stage and working so hard was a bonus for many fans. Below is one of the most calm and balanced reactions…

Miley Cyrus and Fletcher…holy hell pic.twitter.com/3vhJTcpGSI — Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) January 1, 2023

Which is now followed by the boundless appreciation of one fan for one very specific part of the performance.

the way fletcher and miley held hands like that and the gentle thumb stroke??? I'M SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/ccQhdHBW2C — ashley (@sapphicpov) January 1, 2023

But despite all that was highlighted above, perhaps the most WTF moment of the entire special was when Miley Cyrus took the stage with Sia and Paris Hilton for a surprise performance of the latest “Stars are Blind”. I won’t go so far as to say that it was loved by everyone, as there were definitely some skeptics. But in general, people reacted the same way as the person below:

paris hilton and miley cyrus singing ‘stars are blind’ oh my god pic.twitter.com/XX75zo2qU1 — popcultureangel (@lohanisgod) January 1, 2023

This person doesn’t even have time for anything else here in early 2023, except Miley and Paris going about their business.

good morning only to paris hilton and miley cyrus performing stars are blind pic.twitter.com/7DS5qaW9Rs — ☹️ (@DlPYOUINHONEY) January 1, 2023

Here’s a quick overview of other fan opinions about Miley Cyrus’ second New Year’s Eve job on NBC.

Thanks to Miley Cyrus and her godmother Dolly Parton for really shaking us up in 2023. Lots of laughter and love. #MileysNewYearsEveParty – @Lulamaybelle

I think Miley Cyrus has earned the right to sing whatever the hell she wants. – @djdebutante

I can’t believe we just watched Fletcher and Miley Cyrus fall in love with each other live – @unloversclub

Fletcher and Miley Cyrus and mostly kissing on national TV, why do people Still watch football – @accxrdingtochar

Paris Hilton sang “Stars are Blind” with Miley Cyrus last night, and some part of my inner child just healed. – @Catlingiberson

And to sum it up, here’s the latest Twitter observation that will tie the whole room together.

If Mariah is the queen of Christmas, then Miley is the queen of the New Year’s Eve party #MileysNewYearsEveParty