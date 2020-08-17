Miley Cyrus explained her divorce process

The singer and actress Miley Cyrus shared her experience and the divorce process with Liam Hemsworth. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were together for 10 years, they were one of the strongest couples in the Hollywood industry, they met on the set of a movie ‘The Last Song’ and from that moment they became inseparable.

Both stars decided to seal their love with a very intimate wedding, with few assistants and in the comfort of their home in December 2018, and then surprise their fans by announcing their separation months later.

Miley Cyrus is promoting her latest song ‘Midnight Sky’, a retro track that shows the rebellious and cheerful essence of the singer, the video was released two days ago and so far has more than 23 million views.

The former Disney girl was a special guest on the Barstool Sports podcast ‘Call Her Daddy’, on the show Miley opened her heart and revealed how she lived her separation with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, the blonde said:

I had a very public breakup, that was very big, I tried not to lose my emotions

Miley compared her divorce to death, believing that her estrangement from Liam Hemsworth was so profound and similar to the loss of a loved one:

Sometimes death is even easier to take because with a breakup people are still on the ground

These revelations by the “Can´t Be Tamed” interpreter surprised the public, as she had never publicly commented on her feelings about the painful separation she experienced at such a young age.



