Miley Cyrus could dedicate new songs to Liam Hemsworth on his next album and reveal new details of their relationship.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer is preparing her return to music. After revealing various singles such as “Midnight Sky” and “Slide Away” and although it seems that at this moment he is trying to find his own way in life, his music could resume his relationship with the actor, “She Is Miley Cyrus” could launch hints to Liam Hemsworth.

According to information from The Sun portal, Miley Cyrus may have written some songs that refer to her ex-partner Liam, her new album is not yet released, but she is already giving something to talk about, because it seems that the singer used catharsis to reveal some aspects of their relationship and what could have deteriorated it.

Apparently, the “Hana Montana” star wrote two songs whose lyrics could make references to Liam Hemsworth and how she felt about her marriage. Miley has not yet decided on the tracklist for her album, so she could discard or add them, but both were already recorded and are one of her most personal songs.

One of them is titled “Win Some, Lose Some” and Miley sounds too sincere about the wear and tear of their relationship, reportedly talking about a couple who is already dead, but somehow they try again and again, but she she’s tired of pretending OOPS! Although the problems were the fault of both, the singer says in the lyrics that she was hurt and could not take it anymore.

Miley Cyrus also wrote another single called “WTF DO I Know”, where she talks about the short marriage she had with Liam. Apparently, she did not agree with taking that big step, because she sings that the wedding was just a distraction, maybe It was the last attempt of both to rescue their love and they wanted to strengthen it with this union.

In the end, it is said that Miley will never admit an apology, has moved on and doesn’t even miss the past, but admits that she believed she would be the person she would want to death and decided to let him go. The interpretation could be open to each person, but the music could be a catharsis for her. What do you think?

