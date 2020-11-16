Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson definitely Separate

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson’s love relationship has been very controversial, but it seems that everything ended definitely between the two of them.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson seem to have reached the end of their relationship definitively, as the fans of both singers realized that both stars were unfollowed on social networks.

About a week later, the Golden Thing singer returned the unfollow according to some very detailed observers and we have all the details in Somagnews.

One Twitter user wrote at the time, “Wait. Miley unfollowed Cody. I guess the friendship is over.”

Days later, another tweet read: “Cody unfollowed Miley on insta. Thanks, next one.”

In August, Miley Cyrus took advantage of an Instagram Live to make things clear about her and Cody in the middle of their rumored breakup after the release of their single, Midnight Sky.

“A year ago, around this exact date, the media tried to tell my story for me and control my narrative, and I just don’t accept it,” the Wrecking Ball singer told her fans, referring to her divorce from Liam Hemsworth.

“So today it became known that my boyfriend and I had broken up, it was confirmed by a ‘trusted source’ despite the fact that no one is trustworthy in a relationship except the two people involved in it.”

Miley Cyrus’ activity on social media

Miley shared, “For now, two halves cannot make a whole and we are individually working on ourselves to become the people we want to be. Like everyone else at this age, we are just deciding who we want to be with our lives, what we want to do with our lives. So don’t make it into a dramatic story if we go out for pizza next week. We’ve been friends for 10 years and we’ll still be friends. ”

Cody Simpson confirmed this sentiment shortly afterwards by sharing a screenshot of a FaceTime call with Miley and showing her support for Midnight Sky.

“I am very proud of you,” he wrote in an Instagram story. “Congratulations to the most special of all. Go find that new new one!”

Hopefully the friendship is still intact, although an unfollow (and a double unfollow) can mean serious business.



